Fermented Food Frenzy: Why India’s summer is buzzing with gut-friendly fare

From the fizzy tang of kombucha to the soothing relief of panta bhaat or pazhamkanji, fermented beverages and foods are all the rage this summer, especially in India. Their rising popularity isn’t merely a passing fad; it’s based on ancient insight and our increasing knowledge about gut health.

Why are fermented foods and drinks trending this summer?

The hot Indian summer is known to create digestive troubles and an overall sense of sluggishness. Fermented foods, which are probiotic and enzyme-rich, provide a natural remedy.

Age-old favourites such as curd, buttermilk, kanji (fermented beverage) and idli-dosa batters are being adopted not only for their cooling properties but also for their capacity to nourish gut flora, facilitate digestion and normalise body temperature. The beneficial microbes formed during fermentation assist in breaking down food, making nutrients more available and boosting overall immunity.