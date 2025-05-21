Fermented Food Frenzy: Why India’s summer is buzzing with gut-friendly fare

From the fizzy tang of kombucha to the soothing relief of panta bhaat or pazhamkanji, fermented beverages and foods are all the rage this summer, especially in India. Their rising popularity isn’t merely a passing fad; it’s based on ancient insight and our increasing knowledge about gut health.
The hot Indian summer is known to create digestive troubles and an overall sense of sluggishness. Fermented foods, which are probiotic and enzyme-rich, provide a natural remedy.
Age-old favourites such as curd, buttermilk, kanji (fermented beverage) and idli-dosa batters are being adopted not only for their cooling properties but also for their capacity to nourish gut flora, facilitate digestion and normalise body temperature. The beneficial microbes formed during fermentation assist in breaking down food, making nutrients more available and boosting overall immunity.
When it comes to how much fermentation is allowed in your food, it’s less about a strict limit and more about controlled, safe practices. For commercially produced fermented foods, regulations by authorities like the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) ensure hygiene and set standards for microbial counts.
For fermented foods made at home, the important thing is good sanitation, right temperatures and correct fermentation durations to favour the growth of good bacteria while preventing the growth of bad ones. The process naturally generates an acidic environment or alcohol that is a natural preservative.
Although generally safe and healthy, some fermented foods can unfortunately cause toxicity if incorrectly prepared or stored. For example, some of the traditionally fermented soybean foods or fermented fish may form mycotoxins or toxic bacterial toxins when they get contaminated or processed abnormally.
It is important to employ clean equipment, proper ingredients and trusted recipes to avoid the cultivation of unwanted microorganisms that may produce toxins like biogenic amines or even infuse pathogenic bacteria like Salmonella or E. coli. Always look out for strange smells, colours or textures, which are indicators of spoilage and possible toxicity.