International Tea Day 2025: 5 scenic tea trails across India

Perched in the Western Ghats, Munnar’s undulating plantations look like green carpets rolling into the clouds. Tata’s Tea Museum is a good place to begin, followed by hikes through Kolukkumalai – the highest organic tea estate in the world. The crisp mountain air, interspersed with the chatter of hillbirds and the distant hum of plucking, offers the kind of silence that lingers long after your visit.