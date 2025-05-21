International Tea Day 2025: 5 scenic tea trails across India

This International Tea Day, swap your usual cup for a scenic journey from leaf to cup with some of the country’s most enchanting tea trails. From rolling hills to earthy brews, these tea trails remind us that tea is not just a drink — it’s a way of life, a travel companion and a quiet window into the soul of India.
Nicknamed the “Champagne of Teas”, Darjeeling's fragile first flush draws connoisseurs from around the globe. Here, colonial-era bungalows and narrow-gauge toy trains wind past sprawling estates like Makaibari and Glenburn. Many offer immersive stays where guests can pluck tea alongside workers, learn the nuanced art of tasting and sip fragrant brews with views of Kanchenjunga.
Flat, lush, and kissed by the Brahmaputra, Assam is home to the world’s largest tea-growing region. Visit heritage estates like Manohari or Thengal Manor, where the bold, malty black tea is the star. Early morning tours reveal a unique rhythm of life – from dew-drenched leaf plucking to the thunderous hush of the tea factory rollers. Don’t miss a traditional Assamese thali alongside a brisk cup of second flush.
Cool, blue hills and eucalyptus-scented air define the Nilgiris. This southern gem is known for its aromatic, smooth-bodied teas. Coonoor’s Highfield Tea Estate or the organic estates of Kotagiri offer guided walks through tea trails and forests, often ending in tastings of unusual green or white teas. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway adds a nostalgic twist to your journey.
Perched in the Western Ghats, Munnar’s undulating plantations look like green carpets rolling into the clouds. Tata’s Tea Museum is a good place to begin, followed by hikes through Kolukkumalai – the highest organic tea estate in the world. The crisp mountain air, interspersed with the chatter of hillbirds and the distant hum of plucking, offers the kind of silence that lingers long after your visit.
Lesser known but deeply aromatic, Kangra's green tea legacy dates back to the mid-19th century. The verdant slopes around Palampur are speckled with boutique estates like Wah Tea or Dharmsala Tea Company. Here, tea meets the Himalayas, and you’re likely to find yoga sessions and tea meditations blending seamlessly into your itinerary.