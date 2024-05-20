International Tea Day 2024: Five sets to gift every tea lover

International Tea Day, observed annually on May 21, celebrates the cultural heritage, health benefits and economic importance of tea. Tea has been a vital part of many cultures for centuries, with unique rituals and traditions associated with its preparation and consumption.

It symbolises hospitality, friendship and comfort in various communities worldwide. This day aims to promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty.

International Tea Day is a day to reflect on the challenges faced by tea producers and to explore ways to promote fair trade and sustainable practices in the tea industry.