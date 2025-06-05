Five comfort foods with a nutritious twist

Team Indulge
Avocado mac and cheese
Have you tried this? Creamy mac and cheese with mashed avocado mixed into the cheese sauce, adding healthy fats and a rich, smooth texture.
Sweet potato fries
There’s always room for fries, they’re that irresistible crispy treat we all love. Swap out regular fries for baked sweet potato fries instead, which are packed with fiber and vitamins.
Masala quinoa khichdi
A healthy twist on the classic khichdi, made by swapping rice with protein-packed quinoa. Cooked with lentils, spices, and vegetables, it’s a wholesome, comforting meal that’s both nourishing and flavourful.
Moong chaat
Give your usual chaat a nutritious upgrade! Sprouted moong tossed with fresh tomatoes, onions, a dash of lemon, and aromatic spices — tangy, crunchy, and packed with protein.
Besan chilla with vegetables
These savoury gram flour pancakes are quick to make and high in protein. Add chopped spinach, carrots, or bell peppers for extra nutrition and crunch.