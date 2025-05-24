Power up your mornings: 5 high-protein Indian breakfasts without eggs

Starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast can set the stage for a productive day ahead. It keeps you feeling full for longer and helps maintain your energy levels. However, for many Indians who follow a vegetarian or egg-free diet, it can be tricky to find quick, high-protein options that don’t involve eggs. Luckily, traditional Indian cuisine has a treasure trove of plant-based, protein-packed breakfast ideas that check all the boxes.
1. Moong Dal Chilla: Moong dal, or split green gram, is not only rich in protein but also easy on the stomach. When you grind it into a batter and spice it up with chillies, ginger, and coriander, you get a crispy chilla that pairs perfectly with curd or mint chutney for a satisfying meal.
2. Sprouted Moong Salad: Sprouted moong enhances the bioavailability of nutrients, especially protein. Toss in some chopped tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and spices for a refreshing salad, or give it a quick stir-fry with minimal oil and curry leaves for a warm dish.
3. Besan Chilla with Paneer: Gram flour, or besan, is already a protein powerhouse, but when you add crumbled paneer into the mix, it takes the Chilla to a whole new level. The paneer brings in slow-digesting casein protein, keeping you full and energised for hours.
4. Masoor Dal Idli: Why not swap out rice for red lentils (masoor dal) when making idli batter? These idlis maintain that soft texture we love while packing in a much higher protein punch—perfect for meal prepping.
5. Quinoa Upma with Nuts and Veggies: Try replacing semolina with quinoa in your upma. Quinoa is a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. Toss in some sautéed veggies, mustard seeds, and a handful of peanuts for that extra crunch and nutrition.