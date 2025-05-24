Power up your mornings: 5 high-protein Indian breakfasts without eggs

1. Moong Dal Chilla: Moong dal, or split green gram, is not only rich in protein but also easy on the stomach. When you grind it into a batter and spice it up with chillies, ginger, and coriander, you get a crispy chilla that pairs perfectly with curd or mint chutney for a satisfying meal.

2. Sprouted Moong Salad: Sprouted moong enhances the bioavailability of nutrients, especially protein. Toss in some chopped tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and spices for a refreshing salad, or give it a quick stir-fry with minimal oil and curry leaves for a warm dish.

3. Besan Chilla with Paneer: Gram flour, or besan, is already a protein powerhouse, but when you add crumbled paneer into the mix, it takes the Chilla to a whole new level. The paneer brings in slow-digesting casein protein, keeping you full and energised for hours.