Under-30-minute desi breakfasts you can batch prep for the week
Finding time for a wholesome breakfast during a busy week can feel like an uphill struggle. While it might be tempting to skip that morning meal when you're in a rush, nutritionists emphasise how crucial a balanced breakfast is for keeping your energy up, boosting your metabolism, and regulating your mood. That's where batch-prepped Indian breakfasts come in—delicious, quick, and perfect for those packed schedules.
What are some quick Indian breakfast ideas you can whip up for the week?
1. Poha with Veggies: This beloved flattened rice dish is light, nutritious, and keeps well in the fridge. Cook up a big batch with peas, carrots, and mustard seeds, then just reheat portions throughout the week. A sprinkle of fresh coriander or a squeeze of lime adds a nice touch before serving.
2. Besan Chilla Batter: Mix up a spiced gram flour batter with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and ajwain ahead of time. Store it in an airtight container in the fridge, and you can whip up fresh chillas (pancakes) in just minutes each morning. Feel free to toss in some grated veggies for a fun twist.
3. Upma with Roasted Semolina: Roast a generous amount of rava (semolina) and keep it dry. When you're ready to eat, cook it up quickly with sautéed onions, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped veggies. It’s a comforting, protein-packed breakfast that’s ready in just 10 minutes with the prep already done.
4. Idli or Dhokla Batter: You can make fermented batters in bulk and store them in the fridge. Steam fresh idlis or microwave portions of dhokla during the week. Pair them with coconut chutney or green chutney for a quick, satisfying meal.
5. Masala Oats Mix: Dry-roast rolled oats with turmeric, curry leaves, cumin, and chilli flakes. Store this mix in a jar, and in the morning, just add hot water or milk. It’s a cozy, savoury way to kick off your day that takes less than five minutes to prepare.