Under-30-minute desi breakfasts you can batch prep for the week

1. Poha with Veggies: This beloved flattened rice dish is light, nutritious, and keeps well in the fridge. Cook up a big batch with peas, carrots, and mustard seeds, then just reheat portions throughout the week. A sprinkle of fresh coriander or a squeeze of lime adds a nice touch before serving.

2. Besan Chilla Batter: Mix up a spiced gram flour batter with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and ajwain ahead of time. Store it in an airtight container in the fridge, and you can whip up fresh chillas (pancakes) in just minutes each morning. Feel free to toss in some grated veggies for a fun twist.

3. Upma with Roasted Semolina: Roast a generous amount of rava (semolina) and keep it dry. When you're ready to eat, cook it up quickly with sautéed onions, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped veggies. It’s a comforting, protein-packed breakfast that’s ready in just 10 minutes with the prep already done.