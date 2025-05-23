Sparkling Tea: What’s special, and ways to drink it

This summer take the offbeat path in indulge in the fizzy and refreshing taste of Sparkling tea. If you are hearing about this for the first time, Sparkling tea can be simply put as tea with carbon dioxide, which gives it a carbonated form. It is made of different kinds of tea like black, green, herbal, oolong, white etc. and can be had in various ways. It is best to consume it chilled in its natural form, but it can be swiftly turned into a mocktail too.
There are quite a few ways in which you can enjoy the cool sips of Sparkling Tea.
The Classic Way!
Drink it the classic way- cold and refreshing. Pour the sparkling tea onto a tall glass and put in as many ice cubes as you feel like. This is best to appreciate the tea in its natural form, without any mixing or fusion, whatsoever. If you are looking for an alternative to plain soda this summer, you might want to try this out.
Many Mocktails
Play with the flavours that you can create with Sparkling tea and create your own mocktails. When mixed with citrus juices, lime, lemon, orange or grapefruit it gives a nice tangy taste. You can add in some herbs like fresh mint or basil to enhance the mild sweetness and also for added sweetness (instead of sugar) honey. You can also keep this in the menu for any house party where you prefer to serve non-alcoholic beverages.
Cool Cocktails
Want to come back home from a busy day and unwind with a glass of cool alcoholic refresher? Take a chance with Sparkling tea cocktail. Pair it up with a base like gin, vodka or sparkling wine and use it instead of tonic water or soda. For a quick recipe, you can try experimenting with Sparkling tea, gin, and cucumber slices.
High Tea with sparkles!
You may want to substitute your regular tea with Sparkling tea for a high tea party. Serve it in champagne glasses or wine glasses to look fancy. Additionally pair it up with regular finger foods that go well with the occasion like pastries, sandwiches, freshly cut fruits etc.
Energy Drinks
You often feel very dehydrated after staying outdoors for a long time or working out in the summer months. Instead of opting for sugary drinks, make way for Sparkling Tea, which gives you energy, flavour and refreshment – minus the sugar, altogether.