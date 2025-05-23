Sparkling Tea: What’s special, and ways to drink it

There are quite a few ways in which you can enjoy the cool sips of Sparkling Tea.

The Classic Way!

Drink it the classic way- cold and refreshing. Pour the sparkling tea onto a tall glass and put in as many ice cubes as you feel like. This is best to appreciate the tea in its natural form, without any mixing or fusion, whatsoever. If you are looking for an alternative to plain soda this summer, you might want to try this out.

Many Mocktails

Play with the flavours that you can create with Sparkling tea and create your own mocktails. When mixed with citrus juices, lime, lemon, orange or grapefruit it gives a nice tangy taste. You can add in some herbs like fresh mint or basil to enhance the mild sweetness and also for added sweetness (instead of sugar) honey. You can also keep this in the menu for any house party where you prefer to serve non-alcoholic beverages.