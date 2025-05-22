Eat these 5 hydrating local Indian summer fruits to stay cool

When the sun is blazing and the heat saps your energy, grabbing some hydrating, water-rich fruits is one of the easiest ways to keep cool. While exotic superfruits often get all the attention, India boasts a treasure trove of local fruits that are not only budget-friendly and readily available but also loaded with natural hydration benefits.
Bel: Also known as wood apple, bel is a native of the Indian subcontinent and thrives in dry, hot climates. Its pulp, whether mixed with water or enjoyed on its own, is packed with electrolytes and fibre, making it a summer lifesaver. It helps keep you hydrated while being gentle on the stomach.
Kokum: Hailing from the Western Ghats, kokum is a popular choice for a refreshing drink in Goa and Maharashtra. Its tangy flavour conceals powerful antioxidants and a high water content. Plus, it’s known for its cooling effects and its ability to soothe heat-induced inflammation.
Falsa: Commonly found in North India during the summer, falsa (Grewia asiatica) is a small purple berry that tastes a lot like blueberries. With its high water content, it’s traditionally used to whip up cooling drinks. Its astringent and anti-inflammatory properties make it perfect for hot days.
Jamun: Jamun, or Indian blackberry, is brimming with antioxidants and natural water content. It makes its appearance during the height of summer and the early monsoon season. Not only does it keep you hydrated, but it also helps regulate body heat and supports blood sugar levels.
Bael Fruit: Don’t confuse it with bel; the bael fruit (Aegle marmelos) grows in the northern plains and is known for its jelly-like pulp and hydrating qualities. This traditional summer fruit is often used in homemade sherbets for its natural cooling effects.