Eat these 5 hydrating local Indian summer fruits to stay cool

Bel: Also known as wood apple, bel is a native of the Indian subcontinent and thrives in dry, hot climates. Its pulp, whether mixed with water or enjoyed on its own, is packed with electrolytes and fibre, making it a summer lifesaver. It helps keep you hydrated while being gentle on the stomach.

Kokum: Hailing from the Western Ghats, kokum is a popular choice for a refreshing drink in Goa and Maharashtra. Its tangy flavour conceals powerful antioxidants and a high water content. Plus, it’s known for its cooling effects and its ability to soothe heat-induced inflammation.

Falsa: Commonly found in North India during the summer, falsa (Grewia asiatica) is a small purple berry that tastes a lot like blueberries. With its high water content, it’s traditionally used to whip up cooling drinks. Its astringent and anti-inflammatory properties make it perfect for hot days.