Energy-boosting foods to power through scorching workdays

Choose light, cooling meals: On scorching days, your body has to work extra hard to keep cool, which can leave you feeling wiped out. Heavy, greasy meals can make things worse by slowing down your digestion. Instead, go for lighter meals that are packed with water and nutrients. Think cucumbers, melons, leafy greens, and berries—they’ll fill you up while also helping you stay hydrated.

Include complex carbs for steady energy release: Rather than reaching for simple carbs like white bread or sugary snacks that cause your blood sugar to spike and then crash, aim for complex carbohydrates. Whole grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa offer a steady release of energy without dragging you down. Pair them with some protein and healthy fats for a balanced meal that keeps your energy levels steady.