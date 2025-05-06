5 quick meal ideas on a busy weeknight

Team Indulge
Carrot and lentil soup
Soups are perfect for light meals, especially when you’re swamped with work but need to stay energised. Carrot and lentil soup is a hearty, spicy blend that’s rich in iron, low in fat, and ready in under 30 minutes or easily made in a slow cooker.
Cheese omelette
For all egg lovers, when in doubt, whip up a cheesy omelette! All you need is butter, eggs, and your favourite cheese, mature cheddar adds a rich, bold flavour and a good dose of protein.
Vegetable khichdi
Nothing beats the comfort of a wholesome vegetable khichdi. Just throw rice, moong dal, veggies, and spices into a pressure cooker, add a dollop of ghee, and enjoy a quick, hearty meal!
Masala sandwich
Toasted bread that’s crunchy outside and soft inside, layered with cucumber, tomato, raw onions, and a dash of chaat masala, this quick fix is often bursting with flavour. Light, satisfying, and ready in minutes!
Green salad
Sprout salad is a protein-packed favourite for fitness enthusiasts. Soak kala chana and moong overnight, steam for 5-6 minutes, then toss with chopped onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and coriander. Season with salt, pepper, and a splash of lemon juice—fresh, filling, and perfect for the week!