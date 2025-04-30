7 powerful health benefits of avocado that make it a must-add to your daily diet

Team Indulge
Good for skin
For glowing skin, don’t forget to add avocado to your meals. It’s delicious and full of skin-loving nutrients!
Good for gut health
Avocados are a great source of fiber, offering around 14 grams per fruit — nearly half of your daily needs. Fiber plays a key role in keeping your digestive system healthy by supporting the growth of good gut bacteria.
Supports heart health
Avocados support heart health too. They’re rich in healthy fats and fiber, which help lower bad cholesterol levels and promote overall cardiovascular well-being.
Improves lipid profile
Avocados help improve your lipid profile by increasing good cholesterol (HDL) and lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides supporting a healthier heart.
Strengthen bones
Eating an avocado daily can support bone health, thanks to its rich content of vitamin K, folate, and other essential nutrients that aid in maintaining strong, healthy bones.
Reduces inflammation
Avocados help reduce inflammation in the body, thanks to their high levels of antioxidants and healthy monounsaturated fats, which support overall wellness.
Good during pregnancy and breastfeeding
At this time, nutrient needs rise—folate increases from 400 μg to 600 μg, potassium from 2,600 mg to 2,900 mg, and vitamin C from 75 mg to 85 mg.