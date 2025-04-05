Fun things to do this weekend that don't involve screens!

Michelle Rebekah John
Let's be honest, our screens are basically glued to us. Whether it's binge-watching, doom-scrolling or online shopping ( we can see your overflowing wardrobe from here) screens dominate our daily lives. But this weekend, let's shake things up! It's time to unplug, step away from the glow of our devices and rediscover the joy of real-life fun.
Go on a mini adventure:
Take a random turn on your walk, explore a hidden café or have a picnic in the park. Who knows what you'll discover?
Whip up a kitchen masterpiece:
Bake cookies, make fancy cocktails or challenge yourself to a "no-recipe" dinner. Bonus points if it's edible!
Revamp your space:
Rearrange your furniture, create a cosy book nook or finally tackle that junk drawer. Bob the builder, can we fix this? Well, we can try. No promises here.
Host a game night:
Dust off a board game, try a card tournament or play charades. Competitive spirit? Absolutely. Loser makes dinner!
Get artsy:
Doodle, paint or write a creative shirt story. No rules, no pressure, just let your creativity run wild!