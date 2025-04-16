4 hacks to tackle your grimy, greasy kitchen fan!

Michelle Rebekah John
The kitchen fan: the unsung hero that battles steam, smoke and grease every time we cook. But let’s be real, how often do you clean it? If your answer is “not enough”, you’re not alone. Here are some simple, effective ways to bring back its shine.
Lemon steam lift
Boil water with lemon slices or essential oils for 15-20 minutes. The steam softens grease while lemon cuts through grime, leaving your kitchen smelling fresh. No scrubbing needed yet!
Baking soda and vinegar paste
Mix baking soda and vinegar into a fizzing paste. Apply it to greasy areas, wait 10-15 minutes, then scrub and wipe off the residue. It’s like a mini science experiment in your kitchen!
Hot soapy soak
Remove filters or blades (if possible) and soak them in hot water with dish soap and optional ammonia. After 20-30 minutes, scrub gently and rinse. A set-it and forget-it solution!
Degreaser spray and wipe:
Spray a degreaser on the fan’s surface, let it sit for 10-15 minutes, then wipe away the grime. Fast and effective for quick cleans between deep washes.