Backyard games for an Easter party everyone will remember!

Michelle Rebekah John
Easter Sunday is more than just chocolate and brunch, it’s the perfect excuse to gather outdoors, soak in some springtime joy and get everyone together. Whether your party includes toddler, teens or aunties, these backyard games promise memorable competion for all ages.
The Egg spoon relay is a timeless crowd-pleaser. Simple, silly and surprisingly intense, players balance an egg in a spoon and race from one end of the yard to the other. Add a twist by making them hop like bunnies or weave through cones. The best part? It’s just as fun to watch as it is to play.
For a splashier twist, try the Easter egg toss, but with pastel-coloured water balloons. Pair up players, have them toss the balloon back and forth and take a step back with each successful catch. Laughter is guaranteed and so is a little mess. (Pro tip: keep towels nearby)
Nothing brings out friendly chaos like the Bunny hop sack race. Equip your racers with a pillow case or fun bunny-themed sacks if you’re feeling extra and set up a short race track. Bonus points if they wear bunny ears and do a little hop-dance at the finish line.
For a creative cooldown, set up an Egg decorating showdown. Lay out paints, stickers, glitter and googly eyes and let your guests turn eggs into tiny masterpieces.
Little ones (and playful grownups) will love Chick toss, a ridiculously cute game where you toss plush chicks or beanbags into Easter baskets from varying distances.