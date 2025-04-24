Easy ways to clean copper water bottles or flasks

Michelle Rebekah John
Copper water bottles are a stylish and healthy choice, but let’s face it — keeping them shiny can be a bit of a challenge! Don’t worry though, here are some easy ways to get your bottle sparkling again.
Lemon and salt
Squeeze lemon juice on the tarnished spots, sprinkle salt and rub with a soft cloth. Rinse and dry for a sparkling bottle!
Vinegar and baking soda
Mix vinegar and baking soda, dip a cloth in it and scrub away. Rinse and dry, your bottle is good as new!
Toothpaste
Apply toothpaste to a damp cloth and scrub the bottle. Rinse and dry for a quick shine boost.
Ketchup
Spread a thin layer of ketchup on your bottle, wait 10 minutes, scrub gently, rinse and dry.
Commercial cleaner
Use a commercial copper cleaner for a quick, easy fix. Follow the instructions, rinse and dry for a shiny result.
Regular TLC
Wash your bottle with warm water and mild soap, dry it well and rub with coconut or olive oil for added shine.