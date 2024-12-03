7 science-backed habits to lose weight and maintain a lean physique

Boost your protein intake

Protein is essential for anyone serious about fitness. It rebuilds muscle fibers after workouts and helps keep you full longer, preventing overeating. Studies recommend consuming 0.7–1 gram of protein per pound of lean mass for optimal results. If you’re not hitting the gym, this intake still helps reduce cravings for calorie-dense foods. Protein sources can include chicken, fish, legumes, eggs, or plant-based alternatives—experiment and find what works for you!