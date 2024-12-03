7 science-backed habits to lose weight and maintain a lean physique

Team Indulge
Start with a glass of water
Drinking 500ml of water before meals can significantly support weight loss. Studies have shown that individuals who drank water before meals experienced 44% greater weight loss over 12 weeks compared to those who didn’t. Water curbs hunger, fills you up faster, and helps you consume fewer calories during meals.
Boost your protein intake
Protein is essential for anyone serious about fitness. It rebuilds muscle fibers after workouts and helps keep you full longer, preventing overeating. Studies recommend consuming 0.7–1 gram of protein per pound of lean mass for optimal results. If you’re not hitting the gym, this intake still helps reduce cravings for calorie-dense foods. Protein sources can include chicken, fish, legumes, eggs, or plant-based alternatives—experiment and find what works for you!
Cut out liquid calories
Soda, juices, and even alcohol add up in calories quickly without providing the same fullness as solid foods. A cappuccino could cost you 150 calories, and a 250ml glass of orange juice might add 120 more. By switching to low-calorie or zero-calorie drinks, you’ll save 200-300 calories daily, without feeling deprived.
Swap foods for healthier options
Make smarter food choices by paying attention to macros and calories. For example, choose Greek yogurt over regular yogurt, which can have less sugar and more protein for the same serving size. Small changes like these can make a big difference in the long run.
Increase NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis)
NEAT refers to the calories burned through everyday activities that aren’t exercise, such as walking, fidgeting, or even standing. All these little movements add up! For instance, the 10,000 steps challenge has proven to burn about 300-500 extra calories per day.
Create a walking routine
Not a fan of intense cardio? No problem—walking is your best friend. A simple walk not only burns calories but also keeps you active. Many people incorporate walking into their daily routine, whether it’s walking to work, taking short strolls during breaks, or using a treadmill desk.
Prioritise fun activities
Remember when you were a kid, running around playing sports or games with friends? It was all fun, and you got active without even thinking about it. As adults, we often forget how to have fun, but it’s a key component in staying active and burning calories.