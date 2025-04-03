How to protect your hair from summer damage!

Michelle Rebekah John
Summer is all about sunshine, beach days and sipping iced drinks but while you’re soaking up the sun, your hair might be silently screaming for help. The sun’s UV rays, salty ocean waves and chlorine-filled pools can leave your locks dry, brittle and frizzy. But worry not, with a few easy tricks, you can keep your hair looking shiny and fabulous all summer long.
Cover up!
Think of your hair like your skin, it needs shade too! A wide-brim hat, scarf or even a stylish cap will protect your strand from harsh UV rays and keep your scalp safe from sunburn
SPF…for your hair? Yep!
Yes, hair sunscreen exists! A UV-protectant spray or leave-in conditioner with SPF will shield your hair from sun damage!
Rinse before and after swimming
Pool chlorine and salty seawater are a hair nightmare! Wet your hair with fresh water before diving in, it’ll absorb less of the harsh stuff. Rinse immediately after to prevent dryness and damage.
Deep condition!
The sun can zap moisture from your hair, leaving it feeling like straw. Use a deep- conditioning mask once a week to keep it soft, shiny and healthy. Ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter and argan oil are your best friends.
Say no to heat overload
Your hair is already dealing with the sun’s heat, so give it a break from curling irons, straighteners and excessive blow-drying. Let it air-dry and embrace those natural waves!