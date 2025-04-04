Homemade toners and face mists for an instant refresh

Michelle Rebekah John
Who needs store-bought skincare when your kitchen holds the secret to glowing, refreshed skin? These super easy DIY toners and face mists will keep you cool, hydrated and radiant all day long and bonus: it’s free!
Rosewater and Aloe mist:
A spritz of this floral magic calms, hydrates and soothes irritated skin, Plus, it smells divine! Mix half a cup of pure rosewater with two tablespoons of aloe Vera gel, shake well and pour it into a spray bottle!
Apple Cider Vinegar toner:
A little tangy, a lot effective! Balances oil, fights breakouts and keeps your skin looking clear and smooth. You’re going to have to ignore the smell but hey, beauty is pain! Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts distilled water! Make sure to avoid your eyes while spraying this toner of your face.
Rice water mist:
The secret to soft, glowing skin! This age-old beauty hack evens out skin tone and boosts natural radiance. Rinse half a cup of rice and soak it in one cup of water for 30 minutes. Strain the water, pour it into a spray bottle and store it in the fridge.
Cucumber and mint mist:
The ultimate cool-down for hot days! Instantly refreshes, soothes sun-exposed skin and keeps you feeling fresh! Blend half a cucumber with a handful of fresh mint leaves, strain the juice and mix it with half a cup of distilled water.