Four easy ways to keep your hair fresh all summer long!

Michelle Rebekah John
Let’s be real, summer hair can be a whole mood..until it starts smelling like a mix of pool water, sweat and last night’s bonfire. But don’t worry, you don’t have to shampoo every single day or drench your strands in perfume to keep things fresh. Here are four, easy, breezy ways to keep your hair smelling amazing all season long:
Dry shampoo = Summer MVP
Dry shampoo isn’t just for greasy roots, it’s your secret weapon against smelly hair. Most formulas not only absorb oil but come with a light, clean scent that lingers. Look for ones with a tropical or floral notes to give your hair a just-washed vibe, even on day three of beach-hopping.
Hair mists are the new perfume
If you haven’t tried hair perfume or mist, what are you even doing? These feather-light sprays are designed to make your locks smell like a dream, without the alcohol that can dry out your strands. Go for aloe, jasmine or cutrus scents to match the summer vibe.
Rinse with herbal or citrus water
Give your scalp a refreshing detox with a DIY rinse made from lemon juice, rose water or mint leaves. Not only does it help neutralise odour, but it also leaves your hair feeling squeaky clean and spa-fresh.
How to: Steep mint or basil in hot water, cool it, strain it and use it as your final rinse post-shampoo. Hello, homemade hair spa!
Sweat-proof your scalp
Sweat = odour, and your scalp is no exception. On especially hot days, loosely tying your hair up (top knots, braids or a cute claw clip) can help reduce sweat buildup. And don’t skip the accessories — light, breathable hats or silk scarves to keep your hair stylish and protected.