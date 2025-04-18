Four easy ways to keep your hair fresh all summer long!

Rinse with herbal or citrus water

Give your scalp a refreshing detox with a DIY rinse made from lemon juice, rose water or mint leaves. Not only does it help neutralise odour, but it also leaves your hair feeling squeaky clean and spa-fresh.

How to: Steep mint or basil in hot water, cool it, strain it and use it as your final rinse post-shampoo. Hello, homemade hair spa!