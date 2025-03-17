Four hairstyles for when it’s way too hot to let your hair down!

Michelle Rebekah John
Space buns
Double the buns, double the fun! If the thought of hair touching your neck infuriates you, try out this trend hairstyle! It looks like you put a lot of effort into this hairstyle when in reality you just tied two buns! Bonus points, if you leave your a few strands out to frame your face!
Claw clip updo
We all loved Rachel's claw clip updo look from Friends and now it's so back! Twist your hair up and secure it with a claw clip for an effortless, chic summer look. It's the perfect 'cute but messy' look!
Bandana wrap bun
Somedays you want to just put your hair in a messy bun and call it a day, we are here to support you during this time. Tie a colourful bandana around your bun for a fun, retro touch not only does this keep your hair in place but it also absorbs sweat like a pro! Time to load up on some colourful bandanas!
Braided ponytail
When in doubt, pull a Zendaya! You can never go wrong looking at this global superstar for fashion inspo! A simple high pony with a tight braid keeps your hair secure and adds a fun twist to your summer style.