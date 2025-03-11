Five ways to switch up your skincare for summer

Michelle Rebekah John
Swap heavy creams for lightweight gel moisturisers
Thick creams can feel heavy in humid weather and may even clog your pres, leading to breakouts! To have a zit-free summer, make sure to keep your skincare light. Opt for water–based gel moisturisers with hyaluronic acid or aloe vera to keep your skin hydrated without the greasy feel!
Double down on SPF
Sunscreen is your summer BFF! A broad-spectrum SPF 50 is non–negotiable! Don’t forget to reapply every two hours especially if you're sweating or swimming. Make sure you sunscreen is lightweight and non–comodogenic. We love tans but we don’t love the adverse effects of too much fun in the sun.
Add an antioxidant serum
Sun damage can cause premature aging and dullness but don’t worry we can help you resolve this. A Vitamin C serum helps to neutralise this damage, brightens your skin and evens out pigmentation. All this summer magic in one little bottle! For maximum protection apply your serum before sunscreen.
Exfoliate (but not too much!):
Exfoliation is key to getting rid of dead skin, products, sweat and dirt. Exfoliating 2-3 weeks with a chemical exfoliant (like lactic acid or mandelic acid) removes dead skin cells and keeps your skin glowing. If you’re in the mood to DIY, a simple sugar scrub can also help get rid of that dead skin. We meant it when we said not too much, over-exfoliation can lead to sensitive skin and we don’t want that!
Stay hydrated
Long days in the sun can lead to dehydrated skin, so make sure to keep yourself hydrated! Keeping yourself hydrated will help maintain elasticity and flush out toxins. A hydrating facial mist with rose water, glycerin or cucumber can provide instant refreshment on hot days.