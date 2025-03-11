Five ways to switch up your skincare for summer

Exfoliate (but not too much!):

Exfoliation is key to getting rid of dead skin, products, sweat and dirt. Exfoliating 2-3 weeks with a chemical exfoliant (like lactic acid or mandelic acid) removes dead skin cells and keeps your skin glowing. If you’re in the mood to DIY, a simple sugar scrub can also help get rid of that dead skin. We meant it when we said not too much, over-exfoliation can lead to sensitive skin and we don’t want that!