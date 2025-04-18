Why reverse conditioning is a game-changer for frizzy hair

Atreyee Poddar
If your hair tends to puff up the minute it senses humidity—or looks like a halo of frizz no matter how much you try to tame it—reverse conditioning might be your game-changer. This haircare technique flips the traditional shampoo-condition routine and gives moisture-first treatment to strands that need a little extra love.
Reverse conditioning is exactly what it sounds like: instead of shampooing first and conditioning later, you apply conditioner to your hair before you shampoo. The logic? Conditioner softens, detangles, and moisturises your strands upfront, forming a protective layer that minimises the drying effects of shampoo.
Frizz is usually a sign of dryness and damage—your hair’s cuticle layer lifts up, allowing moisture to escape and air to sneak in. By conditioning first, you hydrate and seal the hair shaft before cleansing. This results in:
Less breakage and tangling
Smoother cuticles
A lightweight, non-greasy finish
How to do it? First, dampen your hair slightly before applying conditioner. Then use a lightweight conditioner—focus on the mid-lengths to ends. Leave it on for 5–10 minutes to let the moisture sink in. Rinse lightly, then follow with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo. Air-dry or diffuse to finish with natural texture.
For a deeper effect, you can even use a hair mask instead of regular conditioner. Just make sure to adjust the amount of shampoo you use afterward so you don't wash away all the goodness. Try it a couple of times a month and see the transformation for yourself.