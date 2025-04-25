Do you have short lashes? You need these features in your mascara

Michelle Rebekah John
Short lashes may be cute, but if you’re after that wide-eyed, fluttery effect, your mascara needs to come with a little extra oomph. Not all formulas are made equal, especially when you’re working with tiny lash real estate. So if you’re tired of layering endlessly and still not getting that wow factor, we’ve got you. Here are the must-have features for those with short lashes.
A slim wand with dense bristles
When your lashes are on the shorter side, a chunky wand is like trying to paint your nails with a mop. A slim wand with dense bristles gives you precision, coating even the tiniest corner lashes without smudging your entire eyelid. Bonus points if the bristles vary in length, it helps grab every lash.
Lengthening formula over volumising
Volumising mascaras are great, but they can weigh down short lashes and make them look stubby. What you really need? A lengthening formula that stretches each lash. Look for mascaras with fibres or tubing technology that cling to the tip of each lash and extend it.
Curl holding power
Short lashes tend to be straight, which means they need all the help they can get staying up. A lightweight, waterproof formula is ideal. It holds the curl you get from your lash curler, so your lashes don’t droop halfway through the day.
Buildable without clumping
When you have short lashes, you want to go in with multiple coats. But that can quickly turn into a spidery situation. Look for mascaras that are buildable, formulas that dry fast but not crusty and layer without clumping or flaking.
A curved brush (optional but amazing)
A curved brush mimics the natural curve of your eye and helps lift the lashes right from the base. It’s like the scaffolding for your lash game, supportive, reliable and a total game changer.