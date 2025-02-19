All you need to know about the ‘morning shedding’ skincare trend!

Michelle Rebekah John
The concept is simple: influencers pile on a seemingly excessive amount of beauty products before they hit the hay and when they wake up, they “shed” it all away to reveal smooth, glowing skin.
This nighttime ‘prep’ involves everything from silk hair wraps to under-eye patches, mouth tape, anti-wrinkle patches and even chin straps. Yep, you read that right—some even use face tape to give themselves a temporary “lift”.
Here’s a quick rundown of what goes into this night-before-to-morning-glow ritual!
Anti-wrinkle patches/face tape: For that smooth, wrinkle-free look, influencers are using patches or face tape to temporarily lift and smoothen their skin overnight.
Under-eye masks: These are placed under the eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Overnight, they work their magic while you’re catching Z’s.
Multiple layers of moisturiser: To lock in hydration, some even layer on several types of moisturisers—because who doesn’t want plump, dewy skin?
Some influencers are rocking mouth tape to breathe better and wake up with smoother skin, silk hair wraps to keep their locks frizz-free and chin straps to fight double chins or sculpt their jawlines—all while they snooze! Talk about multitasking!
These morning shedding routines are just another way influencers are showing how they go the extra mile to create flawless skin—one layer at a time! Would you try this super extra morning routine?