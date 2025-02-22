New beauty launches to watch out for in 2025

Team Indulge
100 hours of hydration
SEREKO Hydra-Crème is a groundbreaking gel moisturiser that delivers intense hydration for 100 hours. Formulated with ceramides, peptides, and Sereko’s NeuroCalm formula, it repairs, strengthens, and calms the skin, leaving it plump, radiant, and stress-free. Priced at Rs 1,200. Available online.
The ultimate skin reviver
Infused with premium Arabica Green Coffee Beans from Chikmagalur, this luxurious Green Coffee Shower Gel from Oteria hydrates and revitalises the skin. Its formula locks in moisture, repairs damaged cells, and leaves you with soft, radiant skin—perfect for a refreshing shower experience. Priced at Rs 679. Available online.
Stay cool, look hot
With its first-of-its-kind bouncy jelly texture, Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint delivers a long-lasting burst of colour that won’t budge. Infused with cooling properties, this tint refreshes your skin while giving you that perfect, buildable shade. Priced at Rs 3,200. Available online.
Tone your hair
The #1 haircare oil in the US — Moroccanoil Treatment Purple — is now available in a new, tone-correcting formula. Specially designed for blonde, lightened, and grey hair, it eliminates brassiness while nourishing your locks. Instantly boost manageability, shine, and smoothness with this game-changing treatment. Priced at Rs 3,200. Available online.
Day dream
The Body Shop Dewy Bluebell Range is infused with aquatic floral fragrance. This limited-edition shower cream pampers your skin while celebrating sustainability. Enriched with aloe vera, it nourishes and softens, leaving your skin refreshed and loved all over. Priced at Rs 595. Available online.
Salon-quality care at home
Manta Hairbrush is designed to minimise breakage and enhance shine. The Manta hairbrush features Flexguard technology that effortlessly glide through hair, reducing hair fall. Treat your hair to the love and care it deserves with this revolutionary brush. Priced at Rs 4,000. Available online.
Chic meets cheeky
Leezu’s Lipstick Toy is tiny, mighty, and totally sassy! This discreet lipstick doubles as a vibrator, offering 10 thrilling modes. Perfect for gifting or self-indulgence, it’s the ultimate blend of beauty and pleasure in one compact package. Priced at Rs 1,999. Available online.
Fragrance meets indulgence
With Bubble Me JoJo Bae Body Oil, you can transform bath time into a luxurious escape. This vegan, earth-friendly body oil is inspired by the jojoba flower, and offers deep hydration and a heavenly fragrance, turning every shower into a sensory experience. Priced at Rs 699. Available online.
Scent of transformation
Meyander 555 Perfume is inspired by Angel Number 555. This fragrance embodies renewal with notes of gardenia, jasmine, and amalfi lemon. It’s more than just a scent—it’s an energising, transformative experience that connects you to your inner self. Price at Rs 4,500. Available online.
Wellness in a bottle
Samah ELIXR is packed with 12 potent ingredients like moringa, turmeric, and fenugreek. This all-in-one wellness blend supports immunity, mental clarity, digestion, and more. Elevate your health and vitality with this power-packed, natural remedy. Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.