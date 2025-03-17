The lip care routine your lips will thank you for!

Michelle Rebekah John
Your lips go through a lot—talking, eating, smiling (and maybe even some over-chapstick-ing!). It's time to take a step back and give them the love they deserve with this ultimate lip care routine:
Exfoliate:
Any good routine starts with exfoliating! It's time to part with your dry and flaky lips. Gently scrub with a DIY sugar and honey mix or a soft toothbrush to reveal smooth lips. Make sure to do this once a week right after you get out of the shower.
Hydrate:
Your mom was right, no your dry lips are not because of your phone! It's because you're not drinking enough water. Sip that H2O like your skin depends on it (because it does!)
Moisturise:
After a good exfoliation, moisturising your now soft but sensitive lips are key! Lock in the moisture with a nourishing lip balm packed with shea butter, coconut oil or good ol’ Vaseline.
Protect:
Sunburnt lips? No thanks! Swipe on an SPF-infused lip balm to shield your lips from UV damage, yes there is such a thing!
Overnight TLC:
Slather on a rich lip mask before bed and wake up with soft, plump lips ready to take on the day!