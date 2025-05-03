Five beauty myths you can finally stop believing

Michelle Rebekah John
In the world of beauty, myths spread faster than a viral makeup tutorial — and many have lingered on our vanities far too long. From old wives’ tales to social media soundbites, it’s easy to follow advice that sounds convincing but does more harm than good. It’s time to separate fact from fiction and give your routine the clarity it deserves. Here are five beauty myths that deserve a graceful exit from your regimen.
If it tingles, it’s working
That minty burn in your lip plumper or stinging sensation in a face mask? It’s not a sign of effectiveness. Tingling often means irritation, not results. A gentle product that quietly does its job usually far better for your skin barrier than one that makes you feel the burn
You should air-dry your hair to keep it healthy
While ditching the blow-dryer seems kinder, letting hair stay wet for long periods actually weakens strands. Wet hair swells, making it more prone to breakage. A quick, low-heat blow-dry with a heat-protectant can be healthier than an endless air-dry.
Acne stops after your teenage years
If only. Hormonal shifts, stress and even skincare products can cause breakouts well into your 20s, 30s and beyond. Adult acne is real — and so is the need for a targeted routine that balances hydration and gentle exfoliation.
Rubbing eyes reduces puffiness faster
Vigorously massaging tired eyes may feel soothing, but it can worsen puffiness and even break delicate capillaries. Instead, opt for a cool compress or gently tap with your ring finger to encourage lymphatic drainage without the damage.
Shaving makes hair grow back thicker and darker
Shaving cuts hair at a blunt angle, making regrowth feel stubbly — but it doesn’t change colour, texture or speed. Your hair’s thickness is determined by genetics, not your razor. So yes, you can shave as often as you like without fear of creating a beard of steel.