Tired of being the office wallflower? Use these four hacks to finally get noticed

Michelle Rebekah John
We’ve all been there— working hard, ticking every box, yet somehow blending into the office wallpaper. The truth is, doing good work isn’t always enough to get noticed. You need to play the game smartly. Here are four simple hacks to help you stand out and be valued more in the workplace
Speak up in meetings (even if it’s just a thoughtful question)
You don’t need to deliver a TED talk every time there’s a team meeting, but making your voice heard matters. Share an idea, build on someone else’s point or ask a smart question that shows you’re interested. A well-placed comment signals that shows you’re tuned in and invested — and trust us, people notice.
Show initiative where it counts
Nothing screams team player louder than someone who steps up when no one else does. Volunteer to lead a project, offer to mentor a junior colleague or take charge of organising that long-forgotten team lunch. These little moments show initiative and leadership, two qualities that fast-track recognition.
Master the art of visible wins
Yes, being modest is nice. But in the workplace, subtlety can often be mistaken for invisibility. When you complete a project or solve a tricky problem, share the outcome with your manager or team. Frame it as a win for the team rather than just yourself — hello, humble brag with purpose.
Build genuine connections (not just LinkedIn ones)
People remember people who make them feel seen. Take your time to know your colleagues beyond deadlines and deliverables. A quick coffee chat, a compliment on a great presentation or checking in on how someone’s doing — all of it counts. Strong relationships create strong advocates when it’s time for recognition.