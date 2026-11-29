DEBOLINA ROY
Clean and sanitise shelves
Get rid of expired stock and properly wipe all of your shelves and drawers. A spotless interior prevents contamination by harmful bacteria and mould, which can contaminate your fresh groceries, causing them to spoil much more quickly.
Store dairy & meats below
Cold air sinks, which makes the bottom shelves the coldest part of your refrigerator. So store your raw meats in containers or in sealed bags, and push the milk to the back for maximum freshness.
Put the condiments at the door
Opening the refrigerator door too often leads to temperature changes, which may cause damage to fragile perishables. Instead, use these shelves for non-perishables such as ketchup, mustard, pickles, olives, nut butters, and pasteurised bottled drinks.
Separate fruits and veggies
Use your crisper drawers by keeping ethylene-producing fruits, such as apples, away from sensitive leafy greens. By following these fridge organisation tips, you will avoid the early ripening of your fruit and veggies.
Wait to wash and chop
Do not wash berries or slice raw meats right when you get home from the supermarket. Wait until the prep time comes. Extra moisture can speed up spoilage of food, as well as any cutting done to it.