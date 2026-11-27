Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Snake plant: One of the hardiest indoor plants, the snake plant thrives with minimal attention and tolerates low-light conditions. Its upright, sword-shaped leaves add a striking touch to interiors. Water sparingly, allowing the soil to dry completely between watering.
Money plant: With its cascading green foliage, the money plant is an easy way to bring a touch of nature indoors. It adapts to different light conditions, although bright, indirect sunlight works best. Water when the topsoil feels dry.
Peace lily: Known for its elegant white blooms and glossy leaves, the peace lily can brighten up any corner. However, do not place it where it shall be exposed to chilly gusts of wind. It prefers indirect light and slightly moist soil. But, avoid overwatering during winter.
ZZ plant: The ZZ plant is ideal for those who often forget to water their plants. Its waxy, deep-green leaves store water, helping it withstand dry spells. It grows well in low to moderate light and needs very little maintenance.
Spider plant: Recognisable by its arching, striped leaves, the spider plant is a cheerful addition to indoor gardens. It prefers bright, indirect light and occasional watering. Keep it away from chilly windows and let the soil partially dry between watering.
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