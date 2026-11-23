Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Scout: Each player receives a hand of cards arranged in a fixed order, which they cannot rearrange. The objective is to beat the combination played by the previous player by putting down a stronger set of cards, such as a pair or a sequence.
Jaipur: A two-player card-based board game, Jaipur takes inspiration from the bustling markets of Rajasthan. Players take on the roles of merchants, buying, selling and exchanging goods such as spices, leather, silver, gold and precious stones. The objective is to collect valuable combinations of goods and sell them at the right time to earn the highest number of points.
Azul: Inspired by traditional Portuguese azulejos tiles, Azul is a visually striking strategy game where players collect colourful tiles and arrange them into intricate patterns. The objective is to complete rows and columns while scoring points for clever placements.
Carcassonne: Players take turns placing square tiles featuring cities, roads, monasteries and fields, gradually creating a shared map. They can then place small wooden followers, called meeples, on these features to claim them and earn points. The aim is to complete cities, connect roads and occupy valuable territories while outscoring fellow players.
Betrayal at House on the Hill: Betrayal at House is a horror board game where players explore a haunted mansion together until a hidden twist turns one member against the group. With multiple scenarios, shifting objectives and unpredictable endings, every session offers a different experience.
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