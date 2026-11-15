4 ways to style one oversized sweater for Indian weddings

DEBOLINA ROY
Layer over a saree
Style your classic blouses by teaming them with a fine-knit or beaded oversized sweater. Pair with a chiffon/silk saree and wear high necklines with large jhumkas and a gajra hairstyle with an attractive potli bag.
Pair with a lehenga skirt
To create a nice contrast, tuck a knit piece in a gem colour or neutral colour into the waistline of a heavy lehenga. Style your outfit with some clever tips by layering an oversized warm sweater. Add some elegant detailing with a kamarbandh.
Layer over a kurti and palazzo
Team an oversized V-neck sweater over a straight kurta and palazzos to create an easy Indo-Western fusion look this winter. Roll up your sleeves for a more stylish look, showing off your bangles. Pair with oxidised silver jhumka earrings.
Clinch with a statement belt & brooch
To avoid looking too heavy whilst wearing thick knits this winter, use an ethnic belt/chain to show off your actual waist. Style with brooches alongside vintage sweaters and silky materials for a smart look.