5 ways to style a white shirt beyond the office

Pratyusha Pan

Tie it up with denim

Knot the hem at the waist and pair it with high-waisted jeans for an easy weekend look. Roll the sleeves and leave the top buttons open for a relaxed feel.

Wear it as a layer

Throw it open over a camisole, tank or bodycon dress. This adds polish to a simple outfit and works well for brunches and casual outings.

Tuck it into a skirt

Pair it with a midi or pleated skirt for a soft, feminine look. Add a belt to define the waist and finish with loafers or ballet flats.

Go ethnic with silk and sarees

A white shirt makes a smart, modern blouse for a saree, especially a bold silk or handloom one. It also looks great with a sharara or a long ethnic skirt.

Belt it as a dress

Choose an oversized shirt, add a belt at the waist and wear it as a shirt dress. Finish with boots or strappy sandals depending on the occasion.

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