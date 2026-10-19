5 ways to style a white shirt beyond the office

Pratyusha Pan
Tie it up with denim
Knot the hem at the waist and pair it with high-waisted jeans for an easy weekend look. Roll the sleeves and leave the top buttons open for a relaxed feel.
Wear it as a layer
Throw it open over a camisole, tank or bodycon dress. This adds polish to a simple outfit and works well for brunches and casual outings.
Tuck it into a skirt
Pair it with a midi or pleated skirt for a soft, feminine look. Add a belt to define the waist and finish with loafers or ballet flats.
Go ethnic with silk and sarees
A white shirt makes a smart, modern blouse for a saree, especially a bold silk or handloom one. It also looks great with a sharara or a long ethnic skirt.
Belt it as a dress
Choose an oversized shirt, add a belt at the waist and wear it as a shirt dress. Finish with boots or strappy sandals depending on the occasion.
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