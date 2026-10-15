5 stylish yet comfortable footwear to pair with your festive outfits

Pratyusha Pan

Embroidered juttis

Juttis and mojaris are the classic pairing for ethnic wear. Their flat, cushioned soles make them easy to wear for hours, and the zari, thread work or beading adds a festive touch. They suit anarkalis, sharara sets, kurta sets and palazzo suits especially well. Soften a new pair by wearing it around the house before the big day.

Block heels

If you want height without the wobble, block heels are the answer. The broad base gives stable support, so they work for long functions. They pair beautifully with sarees and lehengas, where a little height helps the drape fall well. Look for a heel of about two to three inches and a padded insole.

Kolhapuri chappals

Handcrafted Kolhapuris bring an earthy, authentic charm to casual and semi-formal traditional looks. They work well with cotton sarees, kurtas with churidars and festive daytime outfits. Choose a pair with a cushioned footbed and a secure strap for easy walking.

Embellished flat sandals

Flat sandals with stone work, pearls or metallic detailing are ideal when you want sparkle without discomfort. They work with lehengas, gowns with ethnic embroidery and heavily worked kurtas, and they stay hidden under long hems while still looking polished.

Wedge sandals

Wedges give you the lift of a heel with much better weight distribution, so they feel steadier on uneven floors and outdoor venues. They go well with sarees and long skirts. Metallic and embroidered wedges look dressy enough for weddings.

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