6 blouse designs that elevate your pujo saree

Pratyusha Pan
Puff sleeves
Romantic and playful, puff sleeves add volume and drama. Pair them with a crisp red-and-white saree or a soft tant for a modern, festive twist.
Backless with tassles
Tie-up backs with tassels or latkans add charm without fuss. A great pick for evening pandal hopping, especially with a light georgette or chiffon saree.
Collars
A collared blouse adds a sharp, modern edge to traditional drapes. Style it with a crisp cotton or tant saree and oxidised jewellery for a chic, confident Pujo look.
Boat neck
Timeless and flattering, a boat neck suits every body type. Choose contrast colours or ikat prints to refresh your plain silk and cotton sarees.
Statement sleeves
Bell, bishop, or ruffled sleeves add movement and flair. Keep the neckline simple so the sleeves become the highlight of your Pujo outfit.
Turtleneck
A turtleneck blouse feels regal and elegant. Team it with a Banarasi or silk saree and statement jhumkas for a graceful, polished Pujo look.5
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