4 fresh ways to wear your mother's saree

Pratyusha Pan
Rethink the blouse
Nothing changes a saree’s mood faster than the blouse. Swap the old fitted piece for a crop top, a structured corset, a sleeveless turtleneck or even a tailored shirt. A contrasting colour or a sleek black blouse instantly pulls a classic weave into the present.
Try a new drape
Skip the traditional pleats and experiment. Wear it as a pant-style drape, a dhoti drape or a belted saree. A slim belt at the waist adds structure, keeps the fall neat and gives the look a modern edge, especially with heavier silks.
Pair it with unexpected layers
Throw a cropped jacket, a long open shrug or a crisp blazer over the saree for an effortlessly chic outfit. In cooler weather, a fitted waistcoat works beautifully. Layering lets the saree shine while making it feel fresh and wearable for the office or a dinner.
Choose minimal accessories and modern footwear
An heirloom saree already makes a statement, so let it take centre stage. Keep jewellery simple with studs, a slim chain or a bold cuff, and swap heavy sets for contemporary pieces. Sneakers, block heels or loafers can add a playful twist, though classic heels still work well for formal events.
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