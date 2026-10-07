Want to grow nails naturally? 5 hacks to try

DEBOLINA ROY
Eat protein and biotin
Make sure to include eggs, almonds, and leafy greens in your everyday meals. Nails are composed of keratin, which supplies your body with necessary nutrients. It is one of the best tips to grow your nails naturally.
Hydrate daily
Hydration eliminates dryness and peeling and ensures no annoying breaks. Consume lots of water and use nutrient-rich cuticle oil after washing your hands. Regular moisturising is one of the best ways to grow your nails naturally and effectively.
File properly
Avoid using aggressive sawing movements in your edging. File in one smooth stroke to avoid tiny tears. Correct file use helps maintain the integrity of the ski tips so that they remain durable while growing out.
Protect cuticles
Avoid trimming the cuticles because they're crucial to the health of the nail matrix, protecting it from disease-causing bacteria. It's better to push them back gently after soaking in warm water. If the cuticles are intact and healthy, they'll contribute to optimum growth conditions.
Limit harsh chemicals
Steer clear of acetate polish removers and solvent-based polishes that can dehydrate your nails. Allow for periods in which your nails go without polish. This will give them a chance to recover and maintain their natural oils in order to build resistance to a variety of injuries and breakage.