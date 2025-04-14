Here's how to make your favourite comfort foods healthier

Michelle Rebekah John
Comfort food is the ultimate soul-soothing treat, whether it’s fried chicken, chocolate cake or some crispy samosas. But sometimes, those indulgent bites can come with a side of guilt. Don’t worry, though! You can still enjoy the cosy warmth of your favourite foods without derailing your healthy eating goals.
Fried chicken
We all love the crispy, golden crunch of fried chicken, but it doesn’t have to be deep-fried to be delicious! Instead, coat your chicken in a crispy breadcrumb mixture (try whole-wheat breadcrumbs or panko) and bake it in the oven. Healthy but it’s also crunchy chicken, you can’t go wrong!
Samosas
Samosas are crispy, golden pockets of pure joy, but they can be quite heavy. Instead of deep-frying, try making them in an air fryer. You’ll still get the crunchy texture with a fraction of the oil. You can also fill your samosas with a mix of veggies like peas, carrots instead of just potatoes for a more fibre-rich version.
Chocolate cake
Craving dessert? You can still indulge with a healthier version of chocolate cake. Instead of butter or oil, try using avocado to add richness and moisture. Plus, avocado is full of healthy fats, so you can feel good about your treat. Sweeten it up with a touch of honey and maple syrup for a natural boost of sweetness
Parathas
Parathas are delicious but they’re often made with refined flour. To make them healthier, try using whole wheat flour or adding some ground flaxseeds into the dough. Flaxseeds are rich in omega- 3 fatty acids and fibre. You can also use a little less ghee or oil while cooking or even opt for olive oil for a healthier fat.
Ice cream
Satisfy your sweet tooth without the sugar overload. For a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream, freeze some ripe bananas and blend them until smooth. Add in a splash of almond milk and your favourite toppings (chocolate chips, fruit or nuts) for a creamy, indulgent treat. You won’t believe it’s not the real thing!