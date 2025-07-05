5 cool Japanese drinks that aren’t matcha

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Matcha may have become the poster child for wellness drinks, but it’s far from the only star in Japan’s beverage arsenal. In fact, the global matcha market was valued at a whopping USD 4.3 billion in 2023, and it's expected to surge to USD 7.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. This booming demand reflects a broader trend: rising health consciousness and growing consumer awareness about the benefits of traditional, plant-based drinks.
But as the matcha craze reaches its peak, a fresh wave of Japanese beverages is gaining momentum.
Often overshadowed by its powdered cousin matcha, Sencha is Japan’s most commonly consumed green tea. Unlike matcha, which is made from shade-grown tea leaves that are stone-ground, sencha is brewed from whole sun-grown leaves. It has a fresh, grassy flavor with a delicate bitterness that balances its sweetness. Rich in catechins and antioxidants, sencha is known for boosting metabolism and enhancing focus—minus the jittery caffeine crash.
For those who prefer a roasted, nutty aroma over grassy notes, Hojicha is a must-try. Made by roasting green tea leaves over high heat, hojicha offers a warm, toasty flavor profile with low caffeine content. It’s soothing, gentle on the stomach, and a great evening beverage. Bonus: its smoky taste pairs beautifully with desserts and makes a mean iced latte.
The Japanese citrus fruit Yuzu is becoming a darling of the beverage world. It has a fragrant, tangy aroma with a mix of lemon, mandarin, and grapefruit. Yuzu is used to flavor teas, sparkling waters, and even cocktails. Yuzu drinks are not only refreshing but also packed with vitamin C, making them an immunity-boosting, mood-lifting choice for hot summer days.
Nicknamed “green juice” in Japan, Aojiru is a health tonic made from kale, young barley grass, or other green leafy vegetables. Originally developed as a supplement, aojiru has evolved into a mainstream wellness drink, often consumed for its digestive and detoxifying benefits. While its earthy, bitter taste may take some getting used to, newer versions often blend fruit juices or sweeteners for a more palatable twist.
If matcha is the cool kid on the block, Gyokuro is its more refined older sibling. Grown in the shade like matcha, gyokuro leaves develop higher chlorophyll levels, giving them a deep emerald hue and an umami-rich flavor. This luxurious tea is typically brewed at lower temperatures and sipped slowly to appreciate its subtle complexity. It contains the amino acid L-theanine, which promotes calm alertness, which makes it a favourite among mindfulness enthusiasts.