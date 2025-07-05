5 cool Japanese drinks that aren’t matcha

Matcha may have become the poster child for wellness drinks, but it’s far from the only star in Japan’s beverage arsenal. In fact, the global matcha market was valued at a whopping USD 4.3 billion in 2023, and it's expected to surge to USD 7.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. This booming demand reflects a broader trend: rising health consciousness and growing consumer awareness about the benefits of traditional, plant-based drinks.

But as the matcha craze reaches its peak, a fresh wave of Japanese beverages is gaining momentum.