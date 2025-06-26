From gears to tea: A refined afternoon of watchmaking in Chennai

Held in an intimate setting, the masterclass offered a peek behind the dial, so to speak. Guests explored the inner workings of mechanical watches, learning about components, movement intricacies, and the craftsmanship required to assemble timepieces by hand. For many, it was a first-time experience of seeing the artistry and complexity that goes into every luxury watch — something often hidden behind polished cases and gleaming sapphire glass.

Wadhwa, with his years of international training, walked guests through the nuanced world of gears, escapements and oscillations, making the technical feel beautifully accessible. Attendees, ranging from collectors and design aficionados to the simply curious, found themselves immersed in the slow, meditative world of horology — a refreshing contrast to the pace of modern life.

The session closed with an elegant high tea, where conversations flowed as easily as the Earl Grey. Delicate pastries, savouries and freshly brewed blends were served as guests lingered, sharing their appreciation for the artistry of timekeeping.

As the golden hour set in, it wasn’t just about learning to tell time better — it was about learning to savour it.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.