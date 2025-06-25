Where art meets adornment: A new space for handcrafted jewellery opens in Chennai

There’s something quietly magical about watching an artist’s vision take shape. That’s exactly what guests experienced last weekend in Adyar, as jewellery designer Nilaya Reddy opened the doors to her very first studio—Nilaya Reddy – Fine Jewellery. Tucked away on a peaceful street in Kamaraj Avenue, the space feels like an extension of Nilaya’s design ethos: graceful, understated, and deeply personal.
The launch was an intimate gathering of close friends, long-time patrons, and fellow aesthetes who’ve followed Nilaya’s journey over the last decade. The studio, filled with intricate wall art and touches of traditional décor, served as the perfect backdrop for her signature handcrafted pieces—each one designed with meticulous attention to detail.
