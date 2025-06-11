society

Gully cricket goes pro at Southern Street Premier League launch

South India’s largest T10 tennis ball league kicks off in style with anthem drops, trophy reveals, and a whole lot of street cricket pride
Gully cricket goes pro at Southern Street Premier League launch
Ravi Mohan
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

South India’s biggest T10 tennis ball cricket league, the Southern Street Premier League (SSPL), was launched in the city with a high-energy event.

From an electrifying anthem reveal to a dramatic five-foot trophy unveiling, the evening brought together dignitaries, cricket lovers, and fans of all ages to celebrate the spirit of street cricket.

Deedhiti
Deedhiti
Rinoy
Rinoy
Kenishaa
Kenishaa
Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali
Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali

What was once just a neighbourhood pastime has now taken centre stage — as gully cricket officially goes pro, with SSPL promising a platform for raw talent, thrilling matches, and community pride.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

Telegram: https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com