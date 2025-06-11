Gully cricket goes pro at Southern Street Premier League launch

South India’s biggest T10 tennis ball cricket league, the Southern Street Premier League (SSPL), was launched in the city with a high-energy event.
From an electrifying anthem reveal to a dramatic five-foot trophy unveiling, the evening brought together dignitaries, cricket lovers, and fans of all ages to celebrate the spirit of street cricket.
What was once just a neighbourhood pastime has now taken centre stage — as gully cricket officially goes pro, with SSPL promising a platform for raw talent, thrilling matches, and community pride.
