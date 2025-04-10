DIY room makeovers on a budget!

Michelle Rebekah John
Think your room’s blah but your budget’s meh? Yes we know these words best describe how you’re feeling right now. But you don’t need a complete renovation or a shopping spree to give your space a glow-up. With a little creativity, a few weekend hours, faith, trust and a little bit of pixie dust, you can totally transform your room, wallet-friendly style!
Gallery wall = Instant personality
Grab some old frames, print out your favourite quotes, travel pics, doodles, polaroid pictures and create a mini-gallery wall. No frames? Washi tape borders are cute and commitment-free
Lighting changes everything
Fairy lights, thrifted lamps or DIY paper lanterns can make your room go from ‘meh’ to magical. Pro tip: warm light always wins.
Flip your layout
This one is totally free. Try moving your furniture around, it can actually trick your brain into thinking you’re in a brand-new room. Bonus: it might improve your sleep or focus too. Granted your neighbours won’t be too happy, we can gift them a plant later.
Plants (real or rake) for a fresh feel
A touch of green goes a long way. Pick up low-maintenance plants like succulents or even create your own fake plant with craft paper or fabric.
Add texture
Layer throws, cushions or even a DIY macrame wall hanging. Texture adds warmth and depth, without costing too much.