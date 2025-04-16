Ancient ritual of navel oiling is making a modern comeback for skincare, digestion and more

Atreyee Poddar
The navel—or navi—is more than just a body part; in Ayurvedic traditions, it’s considered a powerful center of balance and energy. Navel oiling, or applying oil to the belly button, is an age-old wellness ritual that’s now trending for its holistic health benefits—from improving digestion to glowing skin. But how do you do it right?
Neem oil for skin detox
Neem oil is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Applying a drop or two in the navel helps flush out toxins and may help clear acne and skin infections. Best done at night before bed to allow it to work as you sleep.
Mustard oil for digestion and warmth
This warming oil is ideal in cooler months. It aids digestion, reduces bloating, and improves blood circulation. Apply after a warm shower in the evening for best absorption.
Coconut oil for hydration and hormonal balance
Light and soothing, coconut oil hydrates the skin and is believed to help with hormonal balance when massaged around the belly button. Use in the morning post-bath or at night before sleeping.
Castor oil for menstrual relief
Known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, castor oil is often used to ease cramps and support reproductive health. Warm it slightly before applying and use during your menstrual cycle or times of discomfort.
Ghee for eye health and glow
Yes, clarified butter! Pure ghee is rich in antioxidants and omega-3s. Applying it to the navel is said to improve eyesight, enhance skin glow and even help with chapped lips. Use at night, especially during dry weather.
When and how to do it
Apply 1-2 drops of the chosen oil using clean fingers or a cotton swab.
Gently massage in circular motions for a few minutes.
For best results, be consistent—daily or at least 2-3 times a week.