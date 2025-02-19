Take care of your hormones with these five superfoods

Atreyee Poddar
Flaxseeds – Rich in lignans and omega-3s, flaxseeds help regulate estrogen levels and support menstrual health. Sprinkle on smoothies, oatmeal, or mix into yoghurt.
Avocados – Packed with healthy fats and vitamin B5, avocados help lower cortisol (the stress hormone) and keep adrenal glands healthy. Mash onto toast, blend into smoothies, or enjoy in salads.
Maca Root – Known for balancing estrogen and progesterone, maca root supports energy, fertility and libido. Stir into coffee, mix with warm milk, or blend into protein shakes.
Pumpkin Seeds – High in magnesium and zinc, pumpkin seeds support melatonin production, improving sleep and hormonal balance. Snack on them raw, toss into salads, or add to granola.
Brazil Nuts – Loaded with selenium, Brazil nuts support thyroid function, which plays a crucial role in hormone regulation and metabolism. Eat 1-2 nuts daily as a snack or chop them into smoothies and salads.