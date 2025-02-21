6 herbal infusions that can boost immunity in changing weather

Ujjainee Roy
Tulsi and neem have numerous medicinal properties. Brew fresh or dried tulsi and neem leaves in hot water for a fragrant infusion. Tulsi and neem are packed with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help combat infections and stress
Ginger is a staple in Indian kitchens and offers a warming effect during the chilly seasons. Boil fresh ginger slices in water and add a pinch of black pepper and honey. This infusion not only enhances immunity but also aids digestion and alleviates throat irritation
Known for its potent anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can be combined with warm milk to create a comforting drink. Add black pepper to enhance curcumin absorption, which is excellent for boosting immune health
Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a powerhouse of Vitamin C. Prepare an infusion by soaking dried amla pieces in warm water overnight. The next day, strain the liquid and drink it to invigorate your immune system and improve overall health
Combining peppermint leaves with lemongrass creates a refreshing infusion. Both herbs have antimicrobial properties that help fend off colds and infections and aid digestion
Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins and minerals. Boil fresh or dried moringa leaves in water to make an infusion. This tea enhances stamina and boosts the immune system, especially during seasonal changes