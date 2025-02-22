Sleep like a pro with these 5 game-changing sleep hygiene hacks

Atreyee Poddar
Set a schedule - Your body loves routine! Sleeping and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate your internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up refreshed.
No screens before bed - Blue light from phones and laptops messes with melatonin production, making it harder to sleep. Swap screen time for a book, meditation, or dim lighting at least 30 minutes before bed.
Create a sleep sanctuary - Make your bedroom a sleep-friendly zone—keep it cool (around 18°C), dark, and clutter-free. Invest in a comfy mattress and blackout curtains for uninterrupted rest.
Watch what you consume - Caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals before bed can disrupt sleep. Opt for a light snack like nuts, bananas, or chamomile tea to promote relaxation.
Unwind with a nighttime ritual - Signal to your body that it’s time to wind down with a pre-sleep routine—try stretching, journaling, or deep breathing exercises to ease into rest mode.