How to reverse muscle loss after 50

Team Indulge
Eat more protein
Protein is crucial for muscle repair and growth. As we age, our bodies require more protein to maintain and rebuild muscle mass. Make sure to include lean sources of protein like chicken, fish, beans, and tofu in your daily meals.
Strength training twice a week
Regular strength training helps prevent muscle loss by stimulating muscle growth. Aim for at least two sessions per week focusing on compound exercises like squats, push-ups, and dumbbell rows. Start with light weights and gradually increase as you build strength.
Prioritise heart health with nitrate-rich foods
Nitrate-rich foods, such as beets, spinach, and arugula, can improve blood circulation and overall cardiovascular health. A healthy heart ensures efficient nutrient delivery to muscles, aiding recovery and growth.
Get enough Vitamin D for bone strength
Vitamin D plays a vital role in muscle function and bone health. Spend some time in the sun, or opt for foods like fatty fish, eggs, and fortified dairy. If necessary, consult your doctor for Vitamin D supplements.
Prioritise quality sleep
Sleep is when your body recovers and regenerates muscle tissue. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to help your body rebuild and restore muscle strength. Try a relaxing bedtime routine to improve your sleep quality.