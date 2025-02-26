5 Indian dishes that can help your gut heal

Idli (steamed and fermented):

Idli which is made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal retains the beneficial bacteria from fermentation.

Curd Rice:

It is made with plain yoghurt (curd) and rice. Yogurt is a rich source of probiotics, which are essential for gut health.

Aloo Methi Paratha:

Parathas made from whole wheat flour, stuffed with fenugreek leaves or spiced potatoes, provide a good amount of fiber and antioxidants.

Sprouted Moong Salad:

Sprouted moong beans are packed with protein, fiber, and enzymes that support digestion. Combined with fresh vegetables and lemon, this dish is both refreshing and gut-friendly.

Baingan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant) :

This dish is made out of a Eggplant is rich in fiber and antioxidants and helps in preventing constipation.

Sambar:

Sambar has fiber from lentils and vegetables contains tamarind, Rich in antioxidants from spices like turmeric.

