5 Indian dishes that can help your gut heal

Team Indulge
Idli (steamed and fermented):
Idli which is made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal retains the beneficial bacteria from fermentation.
Curd Rice:
It is made with plain yoghurt (curd) and rice. Yogurt is a rich source of probiotics, which are essential for gut health.
Aloo Methi Paratha:
Parathas made from whole wheat flour, stuffed with fenugreek leaves or spiced potatoes, provide a good amount of fiber and antioxidants.
Sprouted Moong Salad:
Sprouted moong beans are packed with protein, fiber, and enzymes that support digestion. Combined with fresh vegetables and lemon, this dish is both refreshing and gut-friendly.
Baingan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant) :
This dish is made out of a Eggplant is rich in fiber and antioxidants and helps in preventing constipation.
Sambar:
Sambar has fiber from lentils and vegetables contains tamarind, Rich in antioxidants from spices like turmeric.