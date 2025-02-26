The untapped strength of women’s cyclical creativity

Atreyee Poddar
We’ve been told to be consistent, linear, always on. But what if our fluctuating hormones weren’t a hindrance, but a superpower? What if our bodies, with their inherent ebbs and flows, held the key to unlocking a deeper, more authentic creative force?
Menstruation (Inner Winter): This is your time for deep rest and introspection. Let go of external pressures. Embrace the quiet. Your intuition is heightened, and the seeds of new ideas are being planted. Use this time for journaling, meditation, and dreaming.
Follicular Phase (Inner Spring): As estrogen rises, so does your energy and optimism. This is your time for brainstorming, planning, and initiating new projects. Your mind is sharp, and your communication skills are at their peak.
Ovulation (Inner Summer): Feel that surge of confidence? This is your time to shine! Your creativity is at its most expressive and radiant. Embrace collaboration, networking, and presenting your ideas to the world.
Luteal Phase (Inner Autumn): As progesterone rises, you may feel a shift inward. This is your time for focused work, editing, and refining your projects. Your attention to detail is heightened, and you have the patience to tackle complex tasks.